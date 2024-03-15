12.7 C
Shropshire Good Food Trail rolls out for 2024

The innovative food trail which put Shropshire’s top quality food producers firmly on the map is to be rolled out again in 2024 to feature even more locations.

Daphne Du Cros, Ruth Martin and Janine Potter at the launch of the 2023 Shropshire Good Food trail at Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival
The Shropshire Good Food Trail was launched last year by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership. The fun and informative map and guide featured more than 50 venues growing, making, selling or serving the county’s finest and most sustainably produced food.

Now the SGFP is expanding the tasty trail to showcase more members as well as looking for new sponsors. It is promoting the theme of Shropshire’s Abundance and has extended the event to take in the entire summer holiday.

Daphne Du Cros of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership said the first food trail had been very successful with excellent feedback from those involved.

“We’re planning to make the 2024 food trail even bigger and better. We want the public to know and celebrate what is produced just on their doorstep and give them longer to visit every one of our special producers.

“This year’s trail will run from July 20 to August 31 so that we can connect as many people as possible to the beauty and bounty of our landscape,” she said.

The partnership is now looking for new producers as well as sponsors to support the trail and highlight Shropshire’s Good Food Movement.

New members will be featured on the 2024 trail map and guide as well as being included on the growing Shropshire Good Food Partnership directory which signposts the public to the leading good food producers in the county.

They will be included in the county-wide promotion of the Shropshire Good Food Trail as well as working with SGFP’s regional co-ordinators and nearby members to collaborate on and highlight events and activities.

New producers interested in registering for the 2024 Shropshire Good Food Trail can fill in the registration form at shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org.

The partnership is also looking for new sponsors to join the team of businesses that support the Good Food message via the food trail.

“We’re looking for businesses who can help us celebrate the growers, makers, sellers and servers across the county producing food that is good for people, place and planet. If you have a business that believes in a better food system and want to sponsor the Shropshire Good Food Trail, please get in touch  at hello@shropshiregoodfood.org,” said Daphne.

