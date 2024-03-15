Leadership award for Shropshire Council chief executive

Strong leadership and having a clear direction have helped Shropshire Council’s chief executive to win a prestigious award.

Andy Begley with his award. Photo: Shropshire Council

Andy Begley was one of three leaders nominated in the Public and Third Sector Leader category at the West Midlands Leadership Awards 2024.

The awards celebrate the people who are role models within their organisation, as well as showcasing the achievements and success of business in the region.

Andy became chief executive in August 2020, after holding the post on a shared interim basis through the early stages of the pandemic.

Like all councils, Shropshire Council is in challenging financial times. In the coming financial year (2024/25) it needs to reduce budgets by £62m to get the council on a more sustainable footing, and has many very difficult decisions to make that will affect both Shropshire’s communities and council staff.

However, Andy has taken the approach that where there are challenges there are also opportunities, and is using this as a catalyst to transform Shropshire Council, and is seeking to take the whole of the organisation with him.

Andy, with the full support of the senior leadership team, has galvanised the whole organisation with a clear vision and a plan – The Shropshire Plan – which has been communicated to council staff, councillors and partners, emphasising the difference every person can make.

There are very clear signs of change now in place across the council, kickstarting a new culture and approach.

At the same time a transformation team is now in place to manage the £62m spending reduction that must be delivered, while Andy is clear the council should not be defined by its fiscal position.

There are new ways of working to secure the savings required, including streamlining services, greater digitalisation, improved partnerships, as well as proactively addressing the budget pressures that lie ahead.

Andy has also driven a new approach to delivering major projects; and is ensuring Shropshire Council is a confident, capable and caring council, focusing on the people and places that really need support and resource.

Alongside savings, developments and major projects, Andy is driving an evidence-led, data-driven and community-focused approach to delivering services.

Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council, said:

“Andy clearly deserves this award. He has shown strong leadership and direction at a very difficult time for the council.

“He has established very clear signs of change, kickstarting a new culture and approach that has not been possible before at the council. He is the key driver towards Shropshire Council being recognised as a confident, capable and caring organisation.”