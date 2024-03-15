9.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Drugs, weapons, cash and vehicles seized during county lines intensification week

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, during a national week of action targeting county lines drug dealing.

During the week 49 people were arrested and 100 ‘cuckooing’ visits carried out. 27 people were safeguarding from criminals exploiting them.

Around £450K worth of drugs, three vehicles, 31 weapons, 44 phones and more than £3.4K in cash were seized. The enforcement activity directly resulted in the closure of two county lines.

- Advertisement -

72 schools, community groups and sports clubs were also visited to raise awareness of county lines and how to spot the signs someone may be involved.

County lines drug dealers often exploit children and young people, recruiting them to deal drugs on their behalf. Once recruited into county lines it can be difficult for those being exploited to leave, with fear and intimidation used to keep them in place.

Vulnerable adults, such as those dependent on drug use, are also targeted with county line drug dealers often taking over their home, a practice known as cuckooing.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wall said: “This has been another successful county lines intensification week with drugs, weapons and vehicles used in crime taken off our streets.

“Serious and organised crime and county lines drug dealing is a priority for West Mercia Police. We will work tirelessly to make sure our communities are unwelcoming for criminals travelling across our policing borders. We will continue to prioritise the pursuit and prosecution of those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence, and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.

“County lines will never have a place in the counties covered by West Mercia Police. Anyone thinking about becoming involved in drug dealing, let these results be a stark warning. We will find you and bring you to justice.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I regularly hear from the public how illegal drugs, including County Lines, are a top concern in their local areas.

“The achievements made during County Lines Intensification week shine a spotlight on the work that officers are doing to deliver on my commitment to ensure residents are safe and feel safe in their communities. This work continues all year round to ensure we build a Safer West Mercia.

“I will continue to invest in West Mercia Police with the resources and tools it needs to continue to succeed in its operations and bring criminals to justice.”

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual may be getting involved with county lines drug dealing can report this via our website here, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP