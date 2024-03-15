Drugs, weapons, cash and vehicles seized during county lines intensification week

Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, during a national week of action targeting county lines drug dealing.

During the week 49 people were arrested and 100 ‘cuckooing’ visits carried out. 27 people were safeguarding from criminals exploiting them.

Around £450K worth of drugs, three vehicles, 31 weapons, 44 phones and more than £3.4K in cash were seized. The enforcement activity directly resulted in the closure of two county lines.

72 schools, community groups and sports clubs were also visited to raise awareness of county lines and how to spot the signs someone may be involved.

County lines drug dealers often exploit children and young people, recruiting them to deal drugs on their behalf. Once recruited into county lines it can be difficult for those being exploited to leave, with fear and intimidation used to keep them in place.

Vulnerable adults, such as those dependent on drug use, are also targeted with county line drug dealers often taking over their home, a practice known as cuckooing.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wall said: “This has been another successful county lines intensification week with drugs, weapons and vehicles used in crime taken off our streets.

“Serious and organised crime and county lines drug dealing is a priority for West Mercia Police. We will work tirelessly to make sure our communities are unwelcoming for criminals travelling across our policing borders. We will continue to prioritise the pursuit and prosecution of those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence, and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.

“County lines will never have a place in the counties covered by West Mercia Police. Anyone thinking about becoming involved in drug dealing, let these results be a stark warning. We will find you and bring you to justice.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I regularly hear from the public how illegal drugs, including County Lines, are a top concern in their local areas.

“The achievements made during County Lines Intensification week shine a spotlight on the work that officers are doing to deliver on my commitment to ensure residents are safe and feel safe in their communities. This work continues all year round to ensure we build a Safer West Mercia.

“I will continue to invest in West Mercia Police with the resources and tools it needs to continue to succeed in its operations and bring criminals to justice.”

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual may be getting involved with county lines drug dealing can report this via our website here, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.