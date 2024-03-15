Council issues urgent notice to protect historic Newport building

The owners of the former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport have been issued an enforcement notice for urgent works needed to protect the historic Grade II Listed building.

The former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport. Image Google Street View

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued the Urgent Works Notice upon owners Town Centre Properties, in the latest move to protect the historic building in the heart of Newport town centre.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “This iconic, privately owned historic Grade II Listed building sits in the heart of Newport town centre, yet the former hotel has been sadly neglected for a number of years, despite us trying to work with the owners to protect the building.

- Advertisement -

“Over the past 12 months Telford & Wrekin Council has taken a number of enforcement actions, including carrying out remedial work to remove dangers to the public, caused by both the building and scaffold structures, as the owners failed to comply with a court order, and we are in the process of recovering these costs from the owners.

“Most recently, in July last year we issued the owner with a Repair Notice, which again was not complied with. As a result we have begun the process of applying for a Compulsory Purchase Order, however it may take some time for the Order to be granted.

“Meanwhile, we continue to be concerned about the long-term future of the building, so have now issued an Urgent Works Notice, giving the owners six weeks to take a range of specified actions to protect and secure what remains of the building, before 16 April. If this work is not completed within the timescale, we will complete the works and recover costs from the owners.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has been absolutely clear; we will not allow this Grade II Listed building to continue to deteriorate or be demolished as a result of inaction and deliberate neglect by the owners.”

The Urgent Works Notice gives owners six weeks to carry out specified repairs in order to protect the remaining fabric and structure of the building. If not completed within the timescales required, work will be completed by the council, and costs recovered from the current owners.