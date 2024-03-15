Consultation launched on proposed new £28m swimming pools and enhanced leisure facilities in Shrewsbury

A public consultation about building two new swimming pools, and enhancing fitness and leisure opportunities at Shrewsbury Sports Village, is being launched by Shropshire Council today.

Shrewsbury Sports Village. Photo: Shropshire Council

An eight-week long consultation on the £28m proposals opens online today, and will ask people to share their opinions on developing Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The proposals include a 25-metre x 8-lane pool – suitable for county competitions, galas and general swimming, along with a 17 x 10 metre studio pool with moveable floor for learners and other water sports, including a children’s water party module.

- Advertisement -

Pool hall seating would be created for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors.

There would also be a changing village, plus Changing Places facility for people in need of additional support along with a new reception area and lobby, with café overlooking the pool.

The venue would see a new children’s soft play area created, new 130-station fitness suite and a multi-purpose studio with access to existing kitchen – divisible into two areas for group activities and events.

A new dance studio, 30-station cycle spin studio would also be available including the refurbishment of the dry changing facilities.

The plans would see the maintainance of all other internal and external facilities on site including: the main sports hall with 8 badminton courts, exercise studio, 16 football pitches and football changing, bowls hall, cycle track and eight netball courts.

It would allow the centre to host galas and regional swimming competitions, while keeping public swim sessions and lessons in a separate studio pool, which would also be available to hire for children’s parties; as well as offering new and improved fitness and leisure facilities.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We look forward to gathering people’s opinions on our plans to improve and enhance leisure and fitness opportunities at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

“Our intention is to maintain swimming in Shrewsbury. We have been clear that the proposals for Shrewsbury Sports Village have been prioritised to achieve that goal, and we are clear that these proposals stand alone.

“We are very excited to be able to bring these ideas forward, and hope they will be well received by our residents across the county.

“No decision has been made on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre. Last year more than £400,000 was invested in the centre, allowing the main Quarry Pool to remain open, and it has been very well received by our customers.

“Before the new Shrewsbury Sports Village pools open, the council will commission a study to look at future options for The Quarry centre. The council has no plans to sell the site or propose alternative uses there.”

People can review the plans and take part in the consulatation online.