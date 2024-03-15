Children give new Telford and Wrekin playground the thumbs-up

Investment in playgrounds that encourage children of all abilities to play and learn together is continuing as Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates completion of the latest project.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open Squirrel Meadow playground is Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure with children and staff from St Peter’s CofE Academy. Also pictured are ward Councillor Kim Tonks, council play officer Richard Foden and representatives from play equipment manufacturer Wicksteed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Children are excitedly trying out the thrilling and accessible new equipment at Squirrel Meadow, in Shawbirch.

The council is committed to providing good quality outdoor play for children wherever they live in the borough.

Over the past 18 months, it has been investing significantly in play facilities and is leading the way when it comes to creating play spaces that children of all abilities can access. Every piece of equipment installed meets the needs of most children and is designed to be fun and challenge a child physically and mentally.

At Squirrel Meadow, the first simulator in the region has been installed as part of the new build. The large inclusive seat has side and back rests and there are chunky hand grips too for extra support. The simulator rocks and spins at the same time, so children with limited lower body movement can still enjoy it.

Examples of accessible and inclusive equipment also include basket swings which are set at a height that allows a wheelchair to be positioned right next to them, so a child can be lifted into the seat and a parent and toddler swing. There’s a wheelchair accessible roundabout, sign language alphabet play panels and a hammock in a quiet area for children who find busy environments overstimulating.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure said:

“Play is a vital part of a child’s development and has important benefits for their physical and emotional wellbeing.

“We want every child in Telford and Wrekin to have access to high quality play areas and the opportunity to play alongside children of all abilities, have fun and gain confidence.

“With every new project we deliver, we are at the forefront of creating accessible play and putting in equipment that excites and stimulates children encouraging their creativity and curiosity.”

Youngsters from nearby St Peter’s CofE Academy are enjoying the new equipment and make a beeline for the park after lessons finish.

Here’s what some of the children said: “I really like that there are more swings.”

“My favourite equipment is the spinning chair.”

“There’s loads more stuff and it looks much more exciting.”

Further play projects are planned over the coming months at Dale End in Coalbrookdale, Severn Drive in Dothill, Warwick Way in Leegomery and Broad Oaks in Donnington.