Accessible Toilet stolen from Whitchurch Cemetery

Whitchurch Town Council is appealing to the public for information following the overnight theft of an accessible toilet from the town cemetery.

The incident occurred at Whitchurch Cemetery, located on Mile Bank Road. The stolen toilet was bolted onto a concrete base and was taken sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



The toilet was first installed in August 2022 to benefit everyone visiting their loved ones in the cemetery – and accessible to ensure more vulnerable residents were included.

Mike McDonald, Proper Officer at Whitchurch Council, said: “Any kind of theft is bad, but we are particularly devastated that someone would stoop to these depths, with no thought for our elderly or disabled cemetery visitors.



“We are, of course, replacing the toilet using public money earmarked for other projects, whilst speaking to our insurers and the police. Therefore the whole town is impacted by this act, not just cemetery users.”

- Advertisement -

Appeal for information

“We would be grateful to receive any information in connection with the theft,” said Whitchurch Town Council’s Facebook Post regarding the incident. “No detail is too trivial, and any CCTV or dashcam footage could be crucial in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mike McDonald via email at Whitchurch Town Council.

The council has reported the matter to West Mercia Police and have acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the theft and apologise to anyone who relies on the accessible facilities at the cemetery.