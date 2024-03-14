Two dedicated police officers focus on retail crime in Telford

A new initiative will see police working more closely with shop and retailers with two officers dedicated to tackling retail crime in Telford.

One store that has shown its support for the initiative is Asda in Donnington, where security officers have been working closely with police to identify potential shoplifters. Photo: West Mercia Police

The initiative forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to the National Retail Action Plan, with an increased focus on the standard of retail crime investigations and bringing more offenders to justice.

Behavioural detection officers will also be deployed in plain clothes this week as part of Safer Business Action Month.

Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, who is the force lead for retail crime, said: “Often people view retail crime as a victimless crime, however we know from working with shops in the borough that it not only impacts staff, but also the public.

“By introducing dedicated officers and using our behavioural detection officers, to work with shops and their security staff, it will give us a better chance of identifying people we suspect to be involved in carrying out crime.

“Retail crime is often intrinsically linked to serious and organised crime and crimes such as selling and buying drugs, burglary and assault. The community in Telford deserve to live and work safely and taking these steps will aid us in identifying those responsible so that action can be taken.”

The service offered by West Mercia Police enhances the steps shops have taken to prevent retail crimes from taking place.