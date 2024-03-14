10.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at Shrewsbury town centre restaurant

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wem were called to a fire at a restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre last night.

Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Mardol, Shrewsbury. Photo: Alex Whiteley
Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Mardol, Shrewsbury. Photo: Alex Whiteley

Five fire appliances attended the fire at The Curry House in Mardol at around 8.30pm.

Fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised along with Operations, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers.

- Advertisement -

Smoke could be seen coming from the building after the fire is reported to have started in the kitchen area.

Twelve firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to put out the fire using hosereel and covering jets.

The building and nearby properties were evacuated with all persons accounted for.

Smifield Road heading towards Welsh Bridge was closed to traffic for a time whilst fire crews were at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the fire was extinguished by 10.04pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP