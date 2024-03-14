Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at Shrewsbury town centre restaurant

Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wem were called to a fire at a restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre last night.

Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Mardol, Shrewsbury. Photo: Alex Whiteley

Five fire appliances attended the fire at The Curry House in Mardol at around 8.30pm.

Fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised along with Operations, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building after the fire is reported to have started in the kitchen area.

Twelve firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to put out the fire using hosereel and covering jets.

The building and nearby properties were evacuated with all persons accounted for.

Smifield Road heading towards Welsh Bridge was closed to traffic for a time whilst fire crews were at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the fire was extinguished by 10.04pm.