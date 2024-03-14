New pioneering Holistic Physiotherapy Service opens its doors in Shropshire

A brand-new pioneering holistic physiotherapy service has launched in the heart of Shropshire, for individuals seeking rehabilitation and physiotherapy services.

Healthsec Rehab, nestled within the serene confines of The Cedars, Black Birches, on the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall, is not just another physiotherapy clinic; it’s a revolution in holistic health care aimed at improving the quality of life for its clients.

Founded on the principle that every individual deserves personalised care, Healthsec Rehab is dedicated to offering bespoke physiotherapy services that cater to the unique needs of each patient. With a focus on empowering patients through evidence-based treatments, the clinic is set to change the landscape of physiotherapy in the UK.

Unique Approach to Physiotherapy

What sets Healthsec Rehab apart is its holistic approach to treatment.

Understanding that physical health is intricately linked to mental well-being, the clinic offers a range of services designed to address every aspect of a patient’s recovery.

From traditional physiotherapy to innovative treatments such as electrotherapy, pain reprocessing therapy (PRT), and acupuncture, the clinic is equipped to handle a variety of conditions, including musculoskeletal aches, post-operative rehabilitation, and chronic pain management.

Healthsec Rehab is on the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall.

Tailored Patient Care

At Healthsec Rehab, the journey begins with a comprehensive assessment to understand the individual needs of each patient.



The clinic’s highly qualified physiotherapists devise a customised treatment plan that aligns with the patient’s specific goals, whether it’s regaining mobility, managing pain, or improving overall quality of life.

Committed to Community Well-being

Healthsec Rehab is not just a clinic; it’s a community partner committed to enhancing the well-being of its residents. Recognising the challenges faced by many in accessing quality physiotherapy services, the clinic offers flexible scheduling, including home visits for those unable to travel.

This commitment to accessibility ensures that comprehensive care is within reach for everyone, including senior citizens, individuals with neurological conditions, and veterans.

Healthsec Rehab is located in the beautiful Sansaw Estate with tranquil gardens.

Join the Healthsec Rehab Journey

Healthsec Rehab invites you to discover a new path to health and wellness.

With its innovative treatments, compassionate care, and a holistic approach, the clinic is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of its patients and the broader community.

To learn more about Healthsec Rehab or to schedule an appointment, contact the clinic on 01743 630138 or visit health-sec.co.uk.

The team at Healthsec Rehab are ready to support your journey towards a healthier, more vibrant life.

