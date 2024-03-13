Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews repair over 3,759 potholes

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews have been out in force over the last year, fixing over 1,500 more potholes than the reported amount.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Find it Fix it’ crews have repaired over 3,759 potholes since last January

Since January 2023, the crews have repaired 3,759 potholes across the borough while Telford and Wrekin residents reported 2,267.

The council is encouraging people to use the MyTelford app to help identify and report areas with potholes, especially after the cold winter months.

Cllr Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We are committed to repairing potholes and fixing roads and structures, despite continued pressures on funding from Government.

“We know road closures can cause challenges in the short term, but major resurfacing schemes mean safer roads for the long term, making it easier and safer to get around the borough.

“The more potholes we identify, the more we can fix, so please, if you find a pothole, report it, and our ‘Find it Fix it’ crews will sort it.

“The wet winter weather and freezing temperatures will have taken a toll on the borough’s roads.

“As we move into the spring, we hope the public will help us by identifying and reporting potholes in the MyTelford app.”

Springtime is always an important time of the year for road maintenance, as the wet winter weather and freezing temperatures take a toll on the borough’s roads.

In cold weather, when water seeps into tiny cracks in the road, it can freeze and expand, making the cracks bigger and creating a weak point in the road.

This cycle repeats, and when traffic travels over the weakened area, the road surface starts to break up, and a pothole is eventually formed.

Our highways teams inspect roads all year to ensure they are safe and in good condition. But you can help out by reporting a pothole to us and our ‘Find it Fix it’ crews.

Report potholes online at telford.gov.uk/potholes or via the MyTelford app.