Telford woman ordered to pay £3600 for misuse of driver’s Blue Badge

A Telford woman has been ordered to pay more than £3600 in fines and costs for displaying a Blue Badge that didn’t belong to her.

In a case brought by Shropshire Council, the woman was charged with two offences for displaying a Blue Badge which was not hers without the blue badge holder present, whilst parked on double yellow lines in Priory Road, Shrewsbury – and for failing to hand the badge to a Civil Enforcement Officer for inspection when required to do so.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Monday the woman was fined £500 for each offence, and ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £400 and costs of £2234.35 – a total of £3634.35.

The defendant wasn’t in attendance and the Court agreed to proceed in her absence.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for blue badge holders to help disabled persons to park closer to their destination.

“The council is committed to supporting those entitled to Blue Badge parking concessions. However, abuse and misuse of the Blue Badge is a criminal offence and we will take enforcement action where we can against those who do so.

“Without such consequences, a scheme designed to help those qualifying for a Blue Badge risks falling into disrepute and the public who abide by parking restrictions will become disillusioned if they see parking controls designed to help being flouted and abused.”