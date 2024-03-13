Small gift makes all the difference for cancer patients

A thriving fundraising group has helped reduce the stress for chemotherapy patients after donating £1,000 towards treatment.

Chemo Day Unit Ward Manager Wendy Davies with Staff Nurse Lisa Parry and members of the Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee Lou Childs, Angela Hill and Colin Bore.

The donation was made by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee to clinical staff in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre’s Chemotherapy Day Unit. It has been used to purchase £5 thermometers helping patients to look after themselves.

Those going through chemotherapy are asked to track their temperature to ensure they don’t develop sepsis and can stay as healthy as possible in preparation for and during their treatment.

Wendy Davies, Ward Manager of the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said the donation will make all the difference to many people.

“We see 12 new patients every week in chemotherapy. Patients never know what type of thermometer they should buy so this is really helpful,” she said.

Angela Hill, Chair of the Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee which has raised more than £16,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to date, said the whole team was thrilled to be able to support patients in this way.

“It’s a brilliant project and it means so much to the individuals, both patients and those on the committee – many of whom have their own personal cancer experience.

“It’s such a small but vitally important piece of kit that is essential for patients to track their temperature and ensure they stay as well as possible.

“We have been running for nearly three years and are proud of what we have achieved to date, with many plans underway going forward.”

The Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee will be hosting an Easter Bingo evening at Leebotwood Village Hall on Friday, 22nd March at 7pm. Tickets will be available on the door.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to ensure people living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales can access the best possible cancer services locally.