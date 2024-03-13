Award-winning dance company brings immersive show to Shropshire

Join award-winning company Protein for a highly entertaining evening with friends and family.

May Contain Food, May Contain You will transform SpArC Theatre in Bishop’s Castle and Stoke St Milborough Village Hall this March.

Transforming venues into restaurants, audiences are invited to bring a dish to share whilst you sit at decorated tables to watch, savor and digest a playful mix of dance, theatre and song that unfolds around them.

Your charming, multi-talented hosts will win your affections with dance and humorous monologues. With interludes including baking a cake and trying your luck in a raffle, this sumptuous gathering promises to make you smile and enjoy the curious relationship we all have with food.

Bring your own food or food donations: As part of the evening, audience members are encouraged to bring along some food that they have made, grown or bought to eat or share or an item to be donated to a local foodbank.

Luca Silvestrini’s Protein is an award-winning company based at Woolwich Works in the Royal Borough of Greenwich; in 2022 the company was presented with the Civic Award for Arts and Entertainment. Protein creates dance theatre opportunities with and for you. We take our work to a variety of places including theatres, high streets, care homes and schools across the UK and the rest of the world.

May Contain Food, May Contain You will play at SpArC Theatre, Bishop’s Castle on Sunday 17th March at 3pm and Stoke St Milborough Village Hall on Wednesday 20th March at 7.30pm.

Supported by Arts Alive, tickets for both events can be purchased via artsalive.co.uk.