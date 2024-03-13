Shropshire County Show in fresh appeal for sponsors

Shropshire County Show is now only a matter of months away and organisers have issued a fresh appeal for sponsors.

Shropshire County show is seeking sponsors for this year’s event

Several local businesses and agricultural firms have already stepped forward to support this year’s event and the more support received, the bigger and better the event can be!

Shropshire County Show, one of the biggest one-day attractions in the region each year, takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on May 25th and promises to be another spectacular action-packed day out for the thousands of visitors who will attend.

The entertainment is booked, entries for the various livestock classes are flooding in and vendors and traders are securing pitches for the highlight event of the year for the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society.

The Society hosts the show and has a number of sponsorship options available for 2024, ranging from £250 to £3,000. Shropshire County Show chair Phil Thornycroft said anyone interested should get in touch now as it will play an integral role in the success of the event.

“The Shropshire County Show really is more than a one-day event in terms of organisation – there is so much that goes into it, a lot of planning is required, and the costs of staging go up each year,” he said.

“Sponsorship is hugely important to us. It allows us to continue putting on the standard of show that we are renowned for and allows local businesses to get involved with a local event with an extremely wide reach.

“We have already received sponsorship commitments from several firms and are very grateful to them for helping us in this way. Lanyon Bowdler, MSM Plant Hire, Henshalls Insurance, Sherratt Farm Supplies, Rea Valley Tractors, Barbers, Agritel, NFU Mutual, Roden Livestock, ABP, Chrisbeon, ShropshireLive and Six Ticks are among those supporting us, as is DMOS People as our showground sponsor.

“Sponsorship provides businesses with the opportunity to have their branding seen by more than 10,000 annual visitors to the showground and in excess of 100,000 on the show’s social media platforms.

“There are a range of packages and benefits available, and we would love to talk through the options with any interested parties. Please contact our team at the showground on 01743 289831 or by emailing sponsorship@shropshirecountyshow.com”

Lanyon Bowdler are one of this year’s sponsors

Entertainment on the day covers several arenas across the showground – providing something to suit all tastes and ages.

It includes the always impressive array of livestock classes and the return this year of the popular Countryside Arena, which will feature the Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry, the FerretWorld Roadshow and the Quack Pack Sheepdog and Duck display.

Main ring entertainment includes Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses and The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, with other entertainment on the showground including the Young Farmers’ Club floats, Shropshire Male Voice Choir and the Wrekin College Jazz Band!

“The reduced-priced advanced tickets are always an attractive option for people, and we are delighted to continue this service. It also provides the reassurance of knowing your tickets are booked and you won’t need to stand in lengthy queues on the day,” Mr Thorneycroft added.

“There will be so much to see and do again this year – making the Shropshire County Show an event not to be missed.”

To book tickets, visit https://westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/26758?catID=26064.