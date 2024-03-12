Shrewsbury shortlisted in national competition to celebrate thriving town centres

Shrewsbury has been shortlisted in a national competition which could see thousands of pounds being invested to improve the town’s “digital and physical infrastructure.”

Castle Gates in Shrewsbury

The Let’s Celebrate Towns competition is run by Visa and the British Retail Consortium and highlights the best initiatives across the UK which promote and support thriving local economies.

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership coordinated the town’s entry, which has now been shortlisted in the ‘Infrastructure’ category and has the chance of winning £15,000 to invest in a community initiative or project.

Shrewsbury’s entry highlighted the important contributions made to develop the town’s infrastructure by Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan and Shrewsbury Watch partnerships, as well as key investments by Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council in the town’s digital and physical infrastructure.

Shortlisted entries will be judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts, with the winners announced at a ceremony at The House of Lords on March 13.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “A key element of the entry was the strength of the partnership and what we have achieved together as collaboration between Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council.

“As we applied for the Infrastructure category, we highlighted the Shrewsbury Moves project, which is aimed at improving the physical infrastructure in the town for the benefit of our residents, visitors and businesses.

“The Shrewsbury Moves project has already been successful in applying for UKSPF funding which will see a number of initiatives trialled later this year, including a hire bike scheme and other active travel projects.”

Mike Matthews, chair of Shrewsbury BID and owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel, added: “The BID has dedicated a great deal of time and effort to raise the standard of the town’s digital infrastructure in recent years, with work ongoing to bring major improvements to the town centre’s broadband connectivity.

“Any further funding will be of great benefit to businesses, as a strong infrastructure – both digital and physical – is key for the long-term success of any town.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for a Let’s Celebrate Towns award, demonstrating Shrewsbury is once again being recognised as a national leader in partnership working, which is great for everyone involved.”

Building on the success from the competition run in early 2023, the ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’ initiative is aimed at highlighting what makes UK towns unique. It shines the spotlight on leading examples of how towns are overcoming challenges and delivering excellence in key areas to support thriving local economies.