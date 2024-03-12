12.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury yoga and wellbeing centre secures generous Arts Council England Funding

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shrewsbury-based yoga and wellbeing centre has been awarded a £22,000 grant by Arts Council England (ACE) for the roll-out of a brand new community project that will offer extensive workshops and classes combining creativity and wellbeing for local communities.

The project, called Creative Awakening, is being spearheaded by Jenna Blair
The project, called Creative Awakening, is being spearheaded by Jenna Blair

The money will enable local creatives to deliver new experiences that support community engagement, specifically for people who would otherwise not have access, including refugees, people experiencing physical and mental health challenges, as well as many other groups of people such as young carers and those experiencing homelessness. 

The project, called Creative Awakening, is being spearheaded by Jenna Blair, owner and founder of the growing Shrewsbury-based yoga studio, ‘Jenna Blair Yoga’, located in Belle Vue. The funding will see Jenna and a team of local creatives and other yoga teachers offer introductions to journaling, painting, crafting, sound therapy, as well as further yoga sessions. 

- Advertisement -

The grant follows Jenna Blair Yoga’s recent successful National Lottery Awards Community funded project where a £10,000 grant saw over 600 people access yoga classes and workshops, including sessions for people living with cancer, classes for people with dementia as well as classes for carers.  

Jenna Blair said, “I’m blown away to have been awarded this grant by Arts Council England and it’s fantastic that we can build on the momentum we started last year on our community work. I am hugely passionate about the power that both creative practices and yoga can have on our lives – the two are so connected and help us to find opportunities for self-expression, relaxation and mindfulness, as well as being invaluable in supporting our wellbeing.

“The scale of the funding means we’ll be able to offer a breadth of enriching creative experiences that support people’s wellbeing, as well as helping to develop new skills. Through this generous funding, we’ll be able to reach more people than we’ve been able to reach before, specifically for those most in need or who wouldn’t ordinarily have access, thanks to Arts Council England.”

The funded workshops will take place at Jenna Blair Yoga and will also be offered across venues and communities in Shropshire.

Initial workshops have been confirmed together with charities including Shropshire Mind as well as Headway, a charity supporting people living with brain injuries.  

The full programme of activities will be shared soon, with updates found at jennablairyoga.com and across Jenna Blair Yoga’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP