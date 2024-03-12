Free Exhibition to Showcase Shrewsbury’s Canal Heritage

The Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust (SNCT) is holding an exhibition at the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, to celebrate the county’s and, particularly, Shrewsbury’s canal heritage.

The free exhibition will be open from the 23rd of March 2024 until the 19th of April 2024 inclusive, with opening times from 10am to 4pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays (except for the school Easter Holiday).

It will showcase the history of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals, their decline and the work by the SNCT to restore these historically important canals to navigation.

The Trust, a registered charity formed in 2000, aims to return the 25 miles of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals to navigation and manages and has restored several important sections between Newport and Shrewsbury.

Phil Tarrant, Events Director said: “Several sections of the canal are already rewatered for the benefit of the community and the environment. This includes one and a half miles in Newport which our volunteers help to maintain.

“At Wappenshall Junction the Newport canal that Thomas Telford built, meets the earlier Shrewsbury Canal. Here volunteers have restored the splendid Grade II Listed small transhipment warehouse and rewatered the East basin. After many years of planning and fundraising the physical restoration of the wharf finally began in 2018.

“A dedicated team of volunteers are currently converting the small warehouse into a quality café and meeting place. Phase 2 of the project will see the larger Transhipment Warehouse open as a visitor centre that celebrates Thomas Telford’s life and works. The café is planned to be open early in the summer of 2024.”

The canal route continues from Wappenshall via Eyton and Longdon-upon-Tern where the oldest iron aqueduct in the world, designed by Thomas Telford survives. Then on through Long Lane, Rodington, Withington and Upton Magna to Berwick Wharf, where regular work parties are restoring various sections of the canal, Widows Bridges, Berwick tunnel portals and towpaths.

At Ditherington, the line of the canal is visible in front of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and currently ends at the foot of the old Canal Tavern. Further into the county town the Butter Market was the former terminal warehouse.

Other organisations will also be present to highlight the importance of these canals, their history, the environment they create, and the benefits of their restoration.