Shrewsbury church to host evening of baroque music

A county church is to host an evening of baroque music this week, the Shropshire Music Trust is bringing an innovative musical ensemble to St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on March 15.

Ensemble Hesperi

Ensemble Hesperi, who performed to a sell-out audience when they visited Shropshire last, are a dynamic period group with a passion for showcasing early music through intelligent and distinctive programming.

John Moore, musical director of the Shropshire Music Trust, said: “The members of Ensemble Hesperi met during their studies at the Royal College of Music in London and the varied talents of each member combine to produce an infectious energy.

“Whether performing as the core ensemble of recorder, baroque violin, baroque cello and harpsichord, or with friends for larger projects, Hesperi’s performances embody the spontaneity of true chamber music.”

Their concert in Shrewsbury will feature a mixed programme of baroque music by the most celebrated composers in London at the turn of the 18th century.

In the 1700s, London was quickly becoming the musical hub of Europe, attracting great composers such as Handel, alongside a multitude of French and Italian musicians who seized the opportunity to play in London’s thriving theatre district.

John added: “This programme captures the spirit of music-making across the city, from theatres to taverns and music in the home.”

Ensemble Hesperi will perform on Friday, 15th March, at 7.30pm at St Alkmund’s Church, Shrewsbury.

Tickets are available from shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets £18. Children and full-time students £9