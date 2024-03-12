12.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Beaver Bridges Ltd part of newly formed International Bridge Alliance

Beaver Bridges Ltd has revealed the launch of the newly formed International Bridge Alliance.

Pictured: Richard Kerschbaumer (Managing Director – Waagner Biro Bridge Systems), Henry Beaver (Chief Executive Officer – Beaver Bridges Ltd, Kim Bevins (Business Manager – Bridge IT NZ) & Elias Angell (Chief Executive Officer – Bridge Brothers Inc.)
The alliance is a consortium of international bridge design, manufacture and installation specialists driving forward global infrastructure projects.

The inaugural meeting was recently held in Dubai along with alliance partners, Waagner Biro Bridge Systems, Bridge Brothers & Bridge IT NZ.

The International Bridge Alliance is made of from companies whose sole business is designing, manufacturing and constructing bridges, this unique consortium of bridging experts will be able to leverage the combined power of our international footprint to drive forward global infrastructure projects.

Our full Turnkey Solutions from ‘Concept to Completion’ with bridging manufactured from all material types will ensure that clients receive trusted buildability advice and value engineering right from the commencement of their respective projects.

Commenting on the formation of this unique industry alliance, Beaver Bridges CEO, Henry Beaver said: “It took an unbelievable effort in time and money to get out to Dubai and have the character and conviction to collaborate with industry leading experts, who have only previously been behind the safety of the phone / email and engage honestly and openly in discussion, advice, support, knowledge sharing and commentary on their own businesses and share the global challenges in the bridging sector, this takes a certain mind set and approach and is definitely something we all have in common.”

