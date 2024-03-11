6.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Teenager charged following stabbing in Wellington

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A teenager has appeared before magistrates following a stabbing in Wellington last Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Bridge Road at around 7.25pm when disorder between two groups resulted in a 16-year-old being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place and wounding with intent.

He appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and was released on bail. he is due to next appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 March.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP