Teenager charged following stabbing in Wellington

A teenager has appeared before magistrates following a stabbing in Wellington last Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Bridge Road at around 7.25pm when disorder between two groups resulted in a 16-year-old being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place and wounding with intent.



He appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and was released on bail. he is due to next appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 March.