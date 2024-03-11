5.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council seeks applications for £110m North West Relief Road contract

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has released a £110 million tender to find a contractor to construct its planned North West Relief Road.

A view of the proposed North West Relief Road viaduct in Shrewsbury
A view of the proposed North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

The council is looking to appoint a main contractor to construct the 6.9km road which includes a new bridge over the River Severn, a new bridge over the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line and a flood plain.

The North West Relief Road will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north of Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

The winning contractor would be expected to carry out all associated engineering and construction works including construction work for bridges and tunnels, shafts and subways, road bridge construction work, railway bridge construction work and road viaduct construction work.

The winner of the tender would begin on 10 January next year and the council expects it to finish on 24 September 2027.

Shropshire Coucnil says it expects a maximum of four candidates being invited to tender.

Those wishing to submit a bid for this contract have until 12pm on 15 April.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP