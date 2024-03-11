Shropshire Council seeks applications for £110m North West Relief Road contract

Shropshire Council has released a £110 million tender to find a contractor to construct its planned North West Relief Road.

A view of the proposed North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

The council is looking to appoint a main contractor to construct the 6.9km road which includes a new bridge over the River Severn, a new bridge over the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line and a flood plain.

The North West Relief Road will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north of Shrewsbury.

The winning contractor would be expected to carry out all associated engineering and construction works including construction work for bridges and tunnels, shafts and subways, road bridge construction work, railway bridge construction work and road viaduct construction work.

The winner of the tender would begin on 10 January next year and the council expects it to finish on 24 September 2027.

Shropshire Coucnil says it expects a maximum of four candidates being invited to tender.

Those wishing to submit a bid for this contract have until 12pm on 15 April.