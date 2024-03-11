Severn Hospice banks on the success of its 32nd shop

There was cause for celebration in Market Drayton when Severn Hospice threw open the doors of its new community shop on Cheshire Street last week.

Severn Hospice has opened its latest community shop on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton

The charity is banking on it being a huge success – having moved into the former home of the town’s branch of Barclays Bank.

Having undergone a three-month renovation project the shop, the 32nd for the charity, is now the largest high street shop in its portfolio.

The opening has created two permanent jobs, while an army of volunteers also give their free time sorting, steaming and folding tonnes of donated items.

Cutting the ribbon was Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, the charity’s president and he was joined by his wife Lady Jane and healthcare assistants Julie Lord and Gail Wilkins.

Carla Siswick, Severn Hospice’s head of retail said: “It was amazing to open our 32nd shop and we are so excited this is in Market Drayton.

“We had wanted to open a shop in the town for quite some time but hadn’t been able to find the right spot. But the former bank is just perfect. We have big, floor-to-ceiling windows which show off everything we have on sale.

“The shop is so welcoming, it’s light and bright and we have managed to find a home for Market Drayton’s most famous character, the Gingerbread Man.

“Thanks to Billingtons for supplying us with gingerbread for opening day and we look forward to building on our relationship with them.”

Community shop manager Nicola McMaid added: “Since we began the renovation work, we have been made so welcome.

“People have been stopping by to have a chat and see what has been going on and they have all been so interested.

“Severn Hospice is well-loved, we already have an amazing support group in Market Drayton, and they have been incredible over the years. Several members of the group now volunteer in the shop, which is just brilliant.

“But if anyone else can volunteer a few hours, then please get in touch. We would love to hear from them and welcome them to our team.”

The charity has two hospices, one in Apley, Telford and the other in Bicton, Shrewsbury and cares for and supports thousands of local people living with incurable illness.

The shops bring in more than £1.5 million each year which funds the care it provides.

Carla added: “Our shops are so important to us, not only do they bring in more than £1.5 million for us, but they also form a vital link with the community. We are so proud that people support us whether they shop with us or donate, and we can’t thank them enough.”