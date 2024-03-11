Police issue another dispersal notice following ponies and traps on A53

Police issued another dispersal notice for the A53 Hodnet Bypass at the weekend following further reports of ponies and traps on the bypass on Saturday morning.

The anti-sociable behaviour caused delays and inconvenience to motorists using the A53.

A section 34 Dispersal Notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 was issued which is valid until Monday morning.

Last month three men were arrested following reports of several vehicles with horseboxes causing an obstruction across the road.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage of Saturday’s incident to get in touch.