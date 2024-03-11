Police appeal for information following sheep attacks in Claverley

Police are appealing for information after sheep were attacked and killed on two farms in Claverley.

Officers investigating the deaths say the first attack happened on Friday 8 March and the second on Sunday.

Inspector Lee Medlam said: “You will see an increased police presence around the area as we carry out investigations into the two incidents.

- Advertisement -

“Officers will also be available to talk to anybody who may have any information that will help with our enquiries and to answer any questions the community may have.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in and around Claverley on Friday or over the weekend to please contact us”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia POlice on 01743 261817.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org