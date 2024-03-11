6.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for information following sheep attacks in Claverley

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after sheep were attacked and killed on two farms in Claverley.

Officers investigating the deaths say the first attack happened on Friday 8 March and the second on Sunday.

Inspector Lee Medlam said: “You will see an increased police presence around the area as we carry out investigations into the two incidents.

- Advertisement -

“Officers will also be available to talk to anybody who may have any information that will help with our enquiries and to answer any questions the community may have.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in and around Claverley on Friday or over the weekend to please contact us”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia POlice on 01743 261817.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP