MP supports Albrghton residents against developer’s proposals

Residents of Albrighton are overwhelmingly against a developer’s proposal to destroy Greenbelt which may lead to an approximate 62% increase in the footprint of the Shropshire village.

The proposals were presented on Tuesday 5th March and have been widely criticised by Albrighton residents.

They include a park and ride, drive through, supermarket, secondary school, care home and additional 800+ homes.

Boningale Homes reported on Friday 8th March that there had been a “mixed reaction” to their proposals, however residents disagree; with an opposition petition set to exceed 1000 names.

Opposition to the proposals has been led by local MP Mark Pritchard who said in a statement on Facebook that they were “completely unsustainable” and “outside of the Local Plan”, adding that “Albrighton has already taken a lot of new homes in recent years”.

This followed Pritchard’s question at PMQ’s on Wednesday 6th March in which support for development on brownfield and not green fields or farmland was reiterated by the Prime Minister in his response.

Shropshire’s Brownfield Land Register already includes space for over 3,000 new dwellings, with significant additional brownfield available in the adjacent Black Country.

Shropshire County Councillor Nigel Lumby has also supported residents in a statement on his Facebook page by saying “none of Boningale Homes proposal is in the local plan” and “I am absolutely against this Greenbelt grab and will fight to ensure this does not see the light of day”.

Residents have condemned Boningale Homes “poor” communication methods; with many reporting feeling “cheated” after not receiving notification of the “workshop” and leaving “confused and angry” about how the proposals would “destroy” the village.

A residents action group was also shocked to hear that Boningale Homes has requested a private meeting with Albrighton Parish Council. This has raised alarm bells and transparency concerns, particularly as the developer has yet to apply for planning permission. Indeed, the true extent of Boningale Homes proposals are still unknown.

The residents petition is available to sign at shops and pubs in Albrighton and further opposition is planned.