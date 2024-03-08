6.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 8, 2024
Trees to be felled on A489 due to ash dieback

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Trees are set to be felled on the A489 between Horderley and Plowden due to ash dieback.

Teh essential work will be carried out from 25 March to 3 May 2024 – excluding bank holidays – as a large number of trees have been affected by ash dieback

Shropshire Council says that due to the complexity of the work, the road will be closed 24 hours a day for the duration of the work.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained, with a signed diversion in place for all other traffic.

Diversion

The diversion route will be via the A488 to Clun and the B4368 to Craven Arms.

A HGV diversion will be in place via the A488 to Clun, B4368 to Purslow, B4385 to Leintwardine, A4113 to Bromfield and A49 to Craven Arms to avoid low bridges – and vice versa.

