Trains services suspended following landslip in Oakengates area of Telford

Trains services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are suspended this afternoon following a landslip in the Oakengates area of Telford.
The landslip means all lines are blocked with trains running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton cancelled.
Services are not expected to resume today.
Passenger Advice:
Transport for Wales
Road transport is in operation between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Railway
To assist with your journey, you may use your ticket on the following:
National Express West Midlands route 5 between Codsall and Wolverhampton
Arriva Bus routes 4 between Oakengates and Telford, 9 between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton and X4/X5 between Shrewsbury and Telford town centre