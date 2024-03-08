Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision involving car in Morda

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Morda this morning.

The collision took place on Trefonen Road at at 6.58am with a woman suffering serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff discovered a car that had overturned and the pedestrian, a woman, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“They immediately began administering emergency care at the scene before airlifting the patient to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

West Mercia Police are carrying out collision investigation work at the junction of Trefonen Road and Old Mapsis Road. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.