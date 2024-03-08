6.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision involving car in Morda

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Morda this morning.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

The collision took place on Trefonen Road at at 6.58am with a woman suffering serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff discovered a car that had overturned and the pedestrian, a woman, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

“They immediately began administering emergency care at the scene before airlifting the patient to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

West Mercia Police are carrying out collision investigation work at the junction of Trefonen Road and Old Mapsis Road. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP