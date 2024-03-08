New Youth Offer website aims to help young people in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new website to help young people aged 11 to 18 and up to 25 with additional needs in the borough discover fun and exciting activities to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

The new Youth Offer website is a hive of information when it comes to finding things to do in Telford and Wrekin. Youth clubs, holiday activities and sports clubs are just some of the activities which young people can now search for in their local area. The website promotes activities provided by partners across Telford and Wrekin to ensure young people are aware of and have access to activities in their local area.

Parents, carers and education professionals are encouraged to share the new website directory with young people to inspire them to try something new.

Councillor Paul Watling (Lab) cabinet member for adult social care and health systems said: “There are so many youth activities, clubs and groups that are available right across Telford and Wrekin. This new website now makes it easier for our youngest residents to find things to do in their spare time which are in a safe and relaxed environment.

“The benefits of taking part in the activities are far greater than just physical health. Many of these activities will enable our young people to discover talents, build confidence and find new friendships and that’s why it is so important that we share this information and encourage them to get involved.”

The new website marks the launch of Telford and Wrekin’s new Youth Partnership which includes strategic leads from many partners including Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, Youth Offending Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Public Health, Telford MIND, Town and Parish Council representation and voluntary sector services as well as a young person representative to ensure young people’s voices are heard.

The partnership is committed to developing and expanding the local youth offer in the borough; ensuring that activities and youth provision in the local area is linked to health and wellbeing; education, employment and training; arts; culture; and participation.

The new Youth Offer website can be found at youthoffer.telford.gov.uk.