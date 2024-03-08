Housing association tenants have opportunity to save money and energy

Tenants at a housing association in Shropshire are being given the opportunity to save money and energy through two new projects.

John Green, Chief Executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association

Shropshire Rural Housing Association provides homes for people in rural parts of Shropshire and manages more than 300 properties across the county.

John Green, chief executive, said a key aim of the association was to help tenants save on their bills wherever possible, and the introduction of two new schemes were already proving popular.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a new discount scheme, giving tenants money off on things like supermarket groceries, petrol and school uniforms.

“Tenants just need to download the Housing Perks app on their smartphone, which gives significant discounts at a wide variety of shops, including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Primark and Argos.

“For those tenants without a smartphone or internet access, discount vouchers can also be purchased by phone.

“We launched the discount scheme in January and within the first few weeks, £1,425 worth of vouchers were purchased which resulted in an overall saving of £79, which is a good start.”

The housing association has also teamed up with Marches Energy Agency to offer all tenants access to a range of advice to save money on energy bills.

John added: “Energy saving is a massive priority for us as an organisation, and we are working hard to replace any remaining inefficient heating systems with new green energy, such as ground source heat pumps.

“We also want to help our tenants help themselves by offering free energy-saving advice from Marches Energy Agency.

“There are a number of simple things residents can do to reduce the amount of energy they use, which can have a big impact on their bills.

“Marches Energy Agency can provide tailor-made advice, specific to each individual tenant’s home, and we would recommend everyone to give it a go.”

Any tenants interested can call Shropshire Rural Housing on 01743 874848 or email enquiries@shropshirerural.co.uk