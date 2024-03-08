Final sets of keys handed over at Lightmoor Road development in Telford

With construction work complete at GreenSquareAccord’s Lightmoor Road development in Little Dawley, Telford, the final handovers have now taken place.

Tony Birrell has recently moved into a bungalow in the Lightmoor Road development

GreenSquareAccord (GSA) one of England’s largest providers of care and housing, have worked in partnership to deliver 52 new affordable homes at their Lightmoor Road development.

Working with MORRO Partnerships, LoCaL Homes and Telford and Wrekin Council GSA have delivered 49 houses and 3 bungalows all available for an affordable rent. The development contains two and three-bedroom bungalows alongside two and three-bedroom houses, catering to a variety of local housing need.

Tony Birrell, a GSA customer who recently moved into a bungalow in the Lightmoor Road development, said: “I have been in my new home for a few weeks now. It is really suited to my needs and I love the fact I am the first person to live here. The location is great with the Shropshire countryside on my doorstep but also with shops not too far away. It’s amazing having Ironbridge so close too.”

The new development, Lightmoor Road, is named after the road it adjoins and is built on a four-and-a-half-acre plot where a concrete works once stood.

Rachel Wood, Senior Regeneration Officer at GSA, said: “It is wonderful to see our customers settling into their new homes at Lightmoor Road.

“It has been a privilege to work on this scheme which has seen a former industrial site transformed into 52 high quality, new and affordable homes which will be of benefit to the local community.”

GSA’s new homes on Lightmoor Road have been constructed using prefabricated open-panel timber frames supplied by LoCaL Homes – an award winning, low carbon manufacturing facility based in Walsall.

Mike Doolan, Sales & Partnerships Manager at LoCaL Homes, added: “We are delighted to have worked with MORRO Partnerships and GSA to deliver 52 new, high-quality homes for the community of Telford.

“With the use of offsite manufacturing, each home has been constructed from our low carbon open timber frame panel, the Eco 100. Each panel is filled with environmentally friendly, fire resistant mineral wool insulation before being completed with traditional brickwork and render; providing greater energy efficiency performance for tenants.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for homes and enforcement commented: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents. As a council we want to ensure local people have opportunities and choices over where they live, in homes that are of good quality and are affordable. New developments like Lightmoor Road are a key part of this and it’s great to see this project come to life.”