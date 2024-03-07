Young people honoured at High Sheriff’s awards ceremony

Some of Shropshire’s most inspirational young people have been honoured at the 2024 High Sheriff of Shropshire’s Outstanding Young Citizen Awards.

The award winners with High Sheriff Mandy Thorn

The annual event, hosted this year at Shrewsbury College, paid tribute to more than 50 youngsters who have gone the extra mile to support their communities and good causes over the past 12 months.

The awards have been running since 2006 to acknowledge excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people from all corners of the county.

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn MBE DL said the awards had attracted more than 50 entries this year, reflecting the fantastic contribution young people had made to improve lives.

“These awards show just what a fantastic and invaluable contribution our young people continue to make to life in Shropshire.

“We were delighted to receive so many nominations – all of whom receive a certificate – and the sheer range and scale of the effort they make is a real testament to both them and their peers.

“Shropshire can be rightly proud of each and every one of them. I most certainly am and am delighted that my office can honour them in this way.

“I also want to thank all the families, teachers, volunteers and community leaders who have nominated youngsters so that their amazing contribution can be recognised.”

This year, for the first time, there were four individual awards; Telford Young Winner, Telford Senior Winner, Shropshire Young Winner, and Shropshire Senior Winner and the traditional two overall winner shields.

The overall Shropshire prize went this year to Cameron King of Shropshire Army Cadet Force, who also scooped the senior award for Shropshire.

Cameron’s award recognised his work to help and support younger members of the cadets.

The overall Telford prize was awarded to Jordan Lee-Haldron, of Telford College, who was also named senior winner for the Telford & Wrekin borough.

Jordan received the award for community work in the Lawley area of Telford, including taking on the role of Mawley Mole, the area’s mascot.

The Shropshire young winner was Callen Gill, from Bitterley Primary School while Matilda Cannon from Sheriffhales Primary School was named young winner for Telford & Wrekin.

Callen received his award for his fundraising efforts, including swimming 26 miles to raise more than £1,000 for his local swimming baths, whilst Matilda was honoured for donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.