Work to improve busy junction in St George’s is progressing

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Work to upgrade a busy traffic junction at St George’s in Telford is progressing with all the infrastructure now in place.

The infrastructure has been completed which will support new traffic lights on the B5061 Holyhead Road at the junctions of Furnace Road and St George’s, making crossing the road safer for cyclists and pedestrians. 

The new junction will improve safety and accessibility across Holyhead Road for pedestrians, cyclists and will also link residents around St George’s with the Silkin Way and routes to the town centre, while also giving drivers better access to and from Furnace Road.

Touchless sensors, being used for the first time in Telford and Wrekin, make use of the latest technology and will allow people with impairments to interact easier with controls at the junction and other functions will help manage traffic slows.

Footpaths have also been widened and other safety measures are also in progress including the retaining wall and footpath barriers.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the project is currently on track and will be completed on time and on budget with resurfacing scheduled for the end of the programme.

