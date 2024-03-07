7.3 C
Witness appeal after teenager stabbed in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed on Bridge Road in Wellington, on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm when disorder between two groups resulted in a 16-year-old being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection in a stabbing yesterday evening (Wednesday 6 March) on Bridge Road in Wellington, Telford.

This afternoon two teenage boys, aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy arrested yesterday have been released on police bail while enquires continue.

Detective Inspector Kevin Jones said: “I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident. I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.”

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forwards”.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Craig Edwards on 01952 214 735 or email craig.edwards@westmercia.police.uk

If you have information but do not feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

