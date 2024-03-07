Shropshire still on track for EV boom, according to new research

New research from Midlands Connect suggests Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin remain on track for an EV boom and could see more than 121,000 electric cars on its streets by the end of the decade, with a significant increase in public EV charge points needed to keep up with demand.

The new projections were announced today at Midlands Connect’s EV Conference.

Figures suggest Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will see a 1,812% increase in uptake in electric vehicles by the end of 2030, with projections predicting to rise from 6,332 EVs today to 121,044 on its roads by the end of 2030.

New research forecasts have shown Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin requires a further 3,583 public charging points by 2030 to support the increase in EV use over the next decade, an 1,481% increase from the 242 chargers existing across the region today.

Estimates suggest that by 2030, the Midlands could be home to over 2 million EVs, with just under 1 in 3 (32.5%) vehicles being electric. To support this growing number of EVs, 58,997 new public EV charging points must be installed across the Midlands by the end of the decade. This means installing 27 new EVCPs every day, 194 per week, and 9,832 per year until the end of 2030.

The work is part of the Sub-national Transport Body’s efforts to support Local Authorities in increasing EV charger roll-out. In September 2023, it partnered with 14 Local Authorities for a total of £40.3mil of Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund to be part of consortium approach, accounting for ~61% of the regions £66.5mil funding.

The figures were announced at Midlands Connect’s EV Conference today, which brought together senior leaders and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Electric Vehicle industry. Discussions included hearing from firms manufacturing EVs; electrifying fleets of vehicles and ensuring that electrified transport is accessible to everyone.

Commenting on the research, Midlands Connect’s CEO Maria Machancoses said:

“It’s clear Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin is still on the brink of a boom in Electric Vehicles, that could see over 121,000 electric cars on its streets by the end of decade.

“Local Authorities across the Midlands are doing a great job to roll out charging points, but they cannot do this alone. We’re already working with Local Authorities to support their work and help secure EV infrastructure funding from Government.

“Our conference today allowed us to bring together many different aspects of the EV industry, including Government, to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead. We want to make the Midlands the home of the green industrial revolution.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate, the environment and transport, said:

“There needs to be the infrastructure and incentives for people to switch to electric vehicles. Shropshire Council has been successful in securing over £3 million of funding from various Government schemes to install hundreds of public electric vehicle charging points across the county.

“We have also prioritised the locations of the chargers to serve the needs of our residents, especially those who do not have off-street parking and rely on on-street parking. By the end of this year, we will have over 300 public charging points in 45 locations, covering all our main towns and villages, and by 2025, we aim to have over 500 charging points, making Shropshire one of the best-connected rural counties in the country.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said:

“Telford and Wrekin Council is leading the way when it comes to reducing carbon emissions including from its vehicle fleet, converting cars, vans and town park ranger vehicles to electric. Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, overall operational carbon emissions have reduced by 57%, and the council is actively working to support the wider community to work towards the same goal.

“It’s an exciting time where we will start to see fundamental changes in the way people move around the borough. Our participation in the Midlands Connect LEVI Consortium, is helping to support the new charging infrastructure and make electric an easier choice through easy access to both public and residential charging options.”