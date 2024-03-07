7.3 C
Firefighters tackle fire at construction firms headquarters

Fire crews from across Shropshire were called to a construction firm’s headquarters last night after a fire involving a biomass boiler spread.

Fire crews worked at the scene of the fire throughout the night. Photo: Montgomery Fire Station.
The fire broke out at S J Roberts Construction in Lowfield, Marton at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Six fire appliances were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Clun, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford along with assistance from Mid and West Wales Fire Service.

Appliances attending included the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit and the Water Carrier. Operations, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the fire involving a biomass boiler had spread to an industrial storage unit measuring approximately 85 metres x 26 metres.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to put out the fire overnight and remained at the scene this morning.

Business

