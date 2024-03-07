More names added to this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival line-up

South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singer songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman (USA) and Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle are among the new names just revealed for the Shrewsbury Folk Festival August Bank Holiday line-up.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Grammy nominated Mary Gauthier (USA), Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, The Wandering Hearts, The Hello Darlins’ (Canada), The Pleasures (Australia), and solo sets from Suntou Susso, Anthony John Clarke and Al O’Kane have also been added to the roster for the August 23rd to 26th festival.

Shrewsbury’s diverse line up of folk, Americana and world music also includes Mary Black (Ireland), Eric Bibb (USA), Ward Thomas, Mànran, Le Vent du Nord (Canada), The Sentimentals (Denmark) with friends, Dream in Colors, The Longest Johns, El Pony Pisador (Spain), Suntou Susso Band, Ranagri, Joshua Burnell Band, Nati, The Hunch, Rosie Hood Band, Joli Blon, James Delarre & Saul Rose, Winter Wilson, The 309s, The Lost Notes and Patakas.

Shrewsbury’s dance line-up is led by a rare ceilidh performance from acclaimed folk duo Spiers & Boden with ceilidhs and other social dances from Abrevyn and Bagas Fellyon, Banter, Cri du Canard, Club Débris, Crowdy Kit, EFDSS Ceilidh Band, James Delarre, Saul Rose & Dave Delarre, Monster Ceilidh Band,Tom Moore & Archie Churchill-Moss, Steamchicken and The Oakstone Trio.

Entertainer Dan the Hat, who has performed at festivals worldwide, will also make his Shrewsbury debut with scheduled and impromptu shows across the weekend.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “We are over the moon to have enticed Ladysmith Black Mambazo to Shrewsbury – it’s a real coup. They’ve been on our wish list for a very, very long time. Their sound is instantly recognisable from Paul Simon’s Graceland album and will add an extra dimension to the world music acts on our line-up.

“We pride ourselves on the variety of music we offer from around the world and pleased to have secured two fabulous American singer songwriters with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Mary Gauthier along with two more festival first time visitors – The Hello Darlins from Canada and The Pleasures from Australia.

“Closer to home, we know festivalgoers will be delighted to see Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle and Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening on the bill along with The Wandering Hearts and more names. Our 2024 line-up really does have something for every music taste and there’s still more headliners to come!”

As well as music across four stages, Shrewsbury offers a dance tent for ceilidhs, shows and workshops; dedicated festivals for children and young people including music, dance, crafts and circus skills; and workshops from yoga to crafting, rambles, singarounds and music sessions. Concerts from its main stages are broadcast with viewers tuning in from across the world to watch the live performances.

There’s also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars with the festival spilling out in Shrewsbury town centre and local pubs.

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £43 with carer concessions and a three-month payment plan available.