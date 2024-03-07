Hop Along to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Easter Eggsperience

Youngsters are being invited to an egg-citing new Easter event at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Cosford airbase and charity headquarters on Sunday 24th March.

The Easter Eggsperience is an interactive family event, offering a delightful array of seasonal activities for little ones to enjoy, including an Easter egg hunt, Easter games and the chance to meet special guest Peter Rabbit. Each child will also receive a goody bag to take home with them.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s advanced pre-hospital emergency service, helping to save lives across the region.

- Advertisement -

Tickets cost just £10 per child and up to two accompanying adults go free. Please note, only registered entrants will be permitted on the day and pre-registration is required for those wanting to join the Easter Eggsperience.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “This really is a unique opportunity for children to not only enjoy a packed event full of Easter fun, but to also see our new airbase and learn more about our lifesaving service. We are all looking forward to welcoming youngsters from across the communities we serve and hope that the people of Shropshire and beyond register for this eggs-tra special event.”

Register your interest for the event by visiting: midlandsairambulance.com/events/easter-eggsperience/