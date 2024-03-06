NHS Framework ‘first’ for JDP as it toasts £10m live healthcare projects

A Shropshire-based independant architects is celebrating a major healthcare first for its business.

Members of the Johnson Design Partnership team, Mike Morgan, Vic Johnson, James Spencer, Matt Spinks, Rich Coutts, Becky Bradley and Andi Clews

Johnson Design Partnership, which has recently increased its team to 10, has been named on the NHS Shared Business Services Framework for the region, scoring top marks in the Property lot for Consultancy and Advisory Services for Health.

This means the Bridgnorth practice will now be able to directly tender for more than £250m worth of contracts, building on an already impressive medical CV that currently accounts for more than £10m of live design and build projects.

These include a Physio Hub for Frimley Park Hospital and Farnham Hospital, a new Urgent Treatment Centre and Emergency Department for New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and reconfiguration and expansion of Car Park A at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Vic Johnson, who founded Johnson Design Partnership in 2001, commented: “We are so pleased to be named in the SBS Framework for the West Midlands, giving us the perfect opportunity to bring our design flair to healthcare projects on our doorstep.

“The rigorous assessment process scores organisations on capability, sustainability, track record and ability to deliver projects on time and competitively, driving savings across the NHS.”

He continued: “Not only did we pass all the criteria, we top scored in the Property lot, beating some of the biggest organisations in our field in the process.

“What it means for our business is that we are now approved and that healthcare institutions in the Midlands can use us for design and consultancy work without having to go out to tender. This could potentially deliver double the amount of work we do in this field over the next two years.”

Johnson Design Partnership has built a growing relationship in the healthcare sector, now accounting for more than half of all projects it currently takes on.

Major hospitals, specialist surgical settings, doctor’s surgeries and dental practices have all benefited from the JDP design flair that aims to bring spaces to life, whilst also meeting the demanding infection and operational requirements expected of it.

The firm’s agility has also started to pay dividends with the NHS looking for quicker response times.

Matt Spinks, Director, continued: “There are lots of factors to consider when working in a medical environment, but we relish that challenge, seeing it as an opportunity to push the boundaries of conventional thinking by bringing new design ideas and materials into play.

“We aim to be creative with the spaces we are given responsibility for, aiming to bring the ‘inside in’ as much as we can through the use of different landscapes, new visuals, more lighting, different colours and creative seating.”

He concluded: “There’s no point trying to hide behind the challenges. Be bold and be brave, giving medical staff, patients, and their families a kinder and more welcoming environment.”

Johnson Design Partnership offers a complete project management service from feasibility work and planning to detailed design, project monitoring and contract administration.

It has recently invested in the latest 3D design software and management systems, as well as embarking on a new website and digital media campaign to showcase its vast array of successful projects and the design solutions it offers.