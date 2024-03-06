RJAH Muscle Team hailed as Centre of Excellence

The Neuromuscular Service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is celebrating – after being presented with the prestigious Centre of Excellence Award from Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK), for the third time.

The team were hailed by MDUK

The team were hailed by MDUK for providing outstanding care, promoting best practice locally and nationally, and demonstrating their commitment to improving health and wellbeing for people living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

MDUK is a leading charity who support more than 110,000 children and adults in the UK who are living with a muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

- Advertisement -

Professor Tracey Willis, Neuromuscular Clinical Lead and Consultant Paediatric Neurologist with an interest in Neuromuscular, said: “I’m delighted to receive MDUK’s Centre of Excellence Award, in both paediatric and adult care, for the third time.

“The team provide an excellent standard of care and they are committed to enhancing quality of life for our patients, so they can live life to the full. This award is a true testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The MDUK Centre of Excellence Awards take place every three years and involves an audit to review information, a range of case studies, examples of best practice, and assessing the way services are organised and how people using the service can access them.

The Neuromuscular Team at the Oswestry-based hospital provide ongoing care to patients across Shropshire, North Wales and the West Midlands and was one of 24 Neuromuscular Services across the UK to be recognised with the award.

Catherine Woodhead, Chief Executive of MDUK, said: “We would like to congratulate RJAH who have been recognised with a Centre of Excellence Award after a robust and rigorous assessment of their service by leading neuromuscular experts and members of the muscle wasting and weakening community.”