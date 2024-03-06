6.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Police issue appeal after lead is stolen from historic property in Ludlow

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak with as part of an inveatigation following the theft of lead in Ludlow.

Police would like to speak with the men pictured who may be able to help with their enquiries. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police would like to speak with the men pictured who may be able to help with their enquiries. Photo: West Mercia Police

The lead was stolen from a historic property in the centre of Ludlow last week.

Police say the theft took place between the hours of 1.30am and 4.30am on Thursday 29 February.

Two two suspects climbed the scaffolding at a historic property on Castle Street and stole lead worth a significant amount of money.  This included the unique lead hopper.

PC Jono Lightfoot, business and rural crime officer in Shropshire, said: “Heritage crime is something we take very seriously and I have no doubt that this property was targeted due to its heritage status.

“The lead stolen included some unique antique hoppers of historical significance, so we’re keen to find them and return them to their rightful home.

“We are currently working with Historic England who are supporting us with our enquiries.

“If you recognise the men pictured, have seen the lead hopper or have any information about the theft please contact me on jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk or 07811 761 855.”

