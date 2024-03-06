Lilleshall House & Gardens scores highest across UK in hospitality assessment

Lilleshall House & Gardens, near Newport, has retained its Hospitality Assured Premier Status, following an assessment carried out in December, which gave the facility the highest score of any venue in the UK in 2023.

Lilleshall House and Gardens

Hospitality Assured is the quality standard organisation created by the Institute of Hospitality specifically for customer-facing business. It carries out nine-step inspections every two years with an interim review in between.

In December, the Sport England-owned Lilleshall achieved an outstanding Hospitality Assured assessment successfully achieving premier status to become the top scoring leisure site, outscoring a number of prestigious destination venues.

Coming in second across the UK was another Sport England National Sports Centre, Bisham Abbey in Buckinghamshire. Both Lilleshall and Bisham Abbey have now retained their Premier Status for six assessment cycles in succession.

The nine inspection steps which form the Hospitality Assured assessment include, staff training and development, business delivery and customer satisfaction. The average score across all industries is 72%, while for comparable leisure sites it is 71%.

Steve Nelson, Partnership Director for Serco Leisure’s National Sports Centres said:

‘I am extremely proud of achievements of the Serco team at Lilleshall. To be awarded Premier Status for six assessment cycles on the trot is an amazing achievement, but to once again be named as the highest scoring facility in the whole of the UK is phenomenal, and testament to the outstanding customer service we offer visitors to the facility.”

Max Lawrence, Director for Hospitality Assured said:

“The Lilleshall team’s tireless commitment to accreditation is inspiring. it goes far beyond a pursuit of improved scores; it is a testament to their unwavering dedication to enhancing service delivery for their diverse customer base and elite athletes. The unwavering dedication and hard work exemplify the true spirit of Hospitality Assured, reflecting a profound impact on elevating service standards and business excellence.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Sport England Executive Director, Place said:

‘It is great to hear that Lilleshall has achieved Hospitality Assured Premier status once again! This prestigious accreditation is testament to the dedication and hard work of the site teams at the National Sport Centres. Their commitment to providing diverse service offerings and exceptional support to a wide range of customers, including National Governing bodies, elite athletes and local community members, is truly commendable. It is clear that these world class, multi-facility estates provide a unique environment for all, and their ongoing success is well-deserved.” Lilleshall is managed by Serco Leisure on behalf of Sport England. Serco Leisure have managed the centre since 2011.