Jiggers Bank stabilisation project currently on track for completion date

A project to stabilise a major access route into the Ironbridge World Heritage Site, is on track for completion this spring.

Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council says that since the project began in summer 2023, more than 160 galvanised steel ground anchors, 300 tonnes of sprayed concrete and 500m2 of steel reinforcement have been installed along 200m of retaining wall at the north end of Jiggers Bank.

Despite most structural work was being buried under tonnes of earth, all engineering challenges have been well managed at this stage with minimal impact on the target completion date – set for the end of March.

Challenges encountered along the way, such as unforeseen deterioration of wall sections and the discovery of voids and fissures within the bedrock, have been effectively addressed ensuring minimal disruptions to the project’s timeline.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said:

“We are reaching the final stretch of this project and so far, all risks have been managed well by our engineers and partners supporting the scheme. We cautiously anticipate hitting the target completion date as there is still a section to complete.

“As we approach the final stages of the project, we anticipate its completion and the reopening of the road around Easter. While challenges may still arise, we remain confident in our ability to address them and we will be in a more accurate position to confirm this officially by mid-March.”