Green light for demolition of former Shrewsbury shopping centre

Shropshire Council’s Planning Committee has voted to approve the first stage of the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project in Shrewsbury, enabling the delivery of a landmark new public park.

Illustrative view – looking southeast towards the proposed Wall and Amphitheatre from the north of Roushill Park (looking away from the river)

Led by Shropshire Council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project set to transform the area between the River Severn, the Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre.

This vote of confidence relates to the scheme’s first planning application, which was submitted in December 2023.

Financed from the pot of almost £19 million of Levelling Up money Shropshire Council secured from the UK Government, this preparatory work will see the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and former Riverside medical practice, paving the way for key enabling works on site for future phases of the scheme.

It also permits the delivery of a landmark new public park adjacent to Roushill, helping to breathe new life and vibrancy into the area, as well as improving biodiversity in the town centre.

The attractive green park will feature play equipment, facilities for visitors of all ages, and a dedicated events and performance area.

The Smithfield Riverside project team are looking to appoint a demolition contractor in the coming months, with demolition work getting underway this Summer. Construction of the new park is expected to get underway before the end of 2024.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, said:

“We are delighted with the outcome of today’s committee meeting. The plans for the park on Roushill received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public and local businesses, so it’s great to now be able to make a start in turning the plans into a reality.

“Today’s decision means we’re able to capitalise on the Levelling Up money we secured last year, ensuring that every penny is used to the benefit of Shropshire. It will help us to create a more vibrant and dynamic Shrewsbury town centre.

“The Smithfield Riverside masterplan is a cornerstone project in our ambition to attract new visitors, residents, businesses and jobs into Shrewsbury, and help grow the county’s economy. This is just the beginning of the long-term vision but it’s truly exciting to get the ball rolling.”

Spencer Winter, RivingtonHark’s Project Director added:

“Today is a key moment in shaping the future of Shrewsbury town centre.

“The plans that were approved are all about deliverability and laying the ideal foundations to build something truly transformational. Not only do we get to make the most of the Levelling Up capital and deliver a world class public park in the here and now, but the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre will create the perfect, clean-slate conditions that we’re confident will attract the private investment needed to deliver future parts of the scheme. This will include our evolving and upcoming plans for game-changing leisure, residential and office developments.”

The project team is now set to turn their attention to future phases of the masterplan.

Following the completion of the most recent public consultation, a second planning application will be submitted this Spring, introducing ‘outline’ plans to the develop three plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park.

A third application, anticipated this Summer, proposes a new leisure-led destination at Pride Hill. Plans would see the existing Pride Hill shopping centre partly demolished, with the retention of the existing service yard platform and its embodied carbon helping to reduce the project’s overall carbon footprint. A stylish series of new buildings and connected courtyards will be developed to accommodate new restaurants, cafes, a cinema and some complementary retail.