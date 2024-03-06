6.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
New horizons as Shrewsbury IT specialists move to Abbey Lawn

Shrewsbury web and IT specialists, Information Solutions and The Web Orchard, have relocated to Suite 1, Canon Court North 2 at Abbey Lawn Business Park in Shrewsbury.

Information Solutions have moved to Morris Property's Abbey Lawn
The popular business park was built and is owned and managed by Morris Property. Information Solutions has a long-standing business relationship with the fifth-generation property company, handling its IT services for over 20 years.

The move from The Pump House to Abbey Lawn signifies a strategic decision for Information Solutions, as they aim to enhance their operations and better serve their clients across the West Midlands. The decision to lease the 850 sq ft of office space was driven by several factors, including the desire to join a vibrant business community with improved facilities and better parking provision – whilst maintaining their eco-credentials.

Abbey Lawn, developed and completed in 2006 by Morris Property, is known for providing small to medium-sized businesses with flexible office space in Shrewsbury. There are a number of sustainability benefits offered at the new offices including LED lighting, and carbon-neutral floor coverings. Occupiers enjoy modern office space, free on-site parking as well as excellent transport and communication links.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the friendly professional community at Abbey Lawn” commented director Peter White from Information Solutions. “The move reflects our continued growth through innovation, and we are entering this new chapter with excitement as we launch our additional telecoms service, further expanding our offerings to clients.”

Choosing Morris Property as the new landlord was a natural choice for Information Solutions, given their ongoing relationship and Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property commented: “We are delighted to have facilitated Information Solutions move to Abbey Lawn and look forward to the continued growth and success of what is an historic business relationship.”

Toby Shaw, Agent and Partner at Towler Shaw Roberts said: “Abbey Lawn has an enviable reputation for high-quality office space in a premier location just outside the town centre. We’re sure that Information Solutions will thrive in such a dynamic and supportive business environment.”

