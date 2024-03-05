Plans for improving road safety in Meole area of Shrewsbury published

Shropshire Council has announced a new package of highway improvement works to improve road safety in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury.

The plans include improving the Roman Road Roundabout in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View.

The Meole Active Travel Quarter work will re-design the public highway at a number of locations across the Meole area, helping people to more safely walk, wheel and cycle, and improving accessibility and connectivity across the road network.

It will address those long-standing concerns from the local community who have called for changes and improved road safety throughout the Meole area – and will help the council’s aim to unlock the potential of Shrewsbury within the next ten years.

The plans can be seen on the Shropshire Council’s website until 15 March, where people can also submit their comments for consideration by the project team.

The ‘Meole Active Travel Quarter’ is comprised of the following improvement schemes:

Bank Farm Road: Active Travel Quarter

Upgrade the existing cycling amenities to create an active travel corridor. Funding has been received from Active Travel; England to design a scheme that is ready for construction. Funding for the ‘ build’ will be applied for once it’s available.

Roman Road Roundabout: Enhancement works

Revise the roundabout’s layout to increase movements and capacity with further measures including two new Toucan Crossings (with artificial intelligence) and an enhanced footway.

Longden Road / Mousecroft Lane: Improvement scheme

Improve pedestrian and cyclist connectivity with the construction of a new road hump and re-allocation of footway to segregated route.

This work is being funded through the council’s integrated transport funding and CIL (developer contributions) funding. Work is due to be carried out this summer at the same time as planned maintenance work.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for active travel, said:

“We’re committed to improving road safety and active travel opportunities and the safety of children travelling to and from school is vitally important. We’re grateful to the local community for highlighting their road safety concerns in the Meole area, particularly in relation to walking and cycling in the vicinity of the nearby schools.

“Officers have worked closely with local residents and groups over the past few months as these plans have been developed and progressed, and I’m pleased that they will soon become a reality.

“We now encourage people to have a look at the plans and let us have their thoughts before work begins.”