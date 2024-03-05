5.6 C
North Shropshire MP tables law change to improve military homes

MP Helen Morgan has proposed a law change that would ensure all armed forces personnel and their families live in decent standard accommodation.

Helen Morgan MP outside RAF Shawbury
Helen Morgan MP outside RAF Shawbury

The North Shropshire MP has tabled an amendment to the Renters Reform Bill currently going through Parliament in a bid to improve the homes that servicemen and women live in.

Helen is continuing to support military families in Shropshire who are often forced to live in damp, mouldy and leaking homes. The MP has campaigned for improvements to service accommodation since meeting members of the RAF and Army living in Shawbury and Tern Hill in her constituency.

She recently visited one home in Tern Hill that has been plagued by mould, while another ongoing case involves an RAF family who were forced into temporary accommodation after their roof collapsed. Meanwhile single soldiers at Tern Hill have been moved into shipping containers and issues are continuing with poor service from contractors like Pinnacle and Amey employed by the Government.

After repeatedly challenging Ministers to act and leading a debate on the issue in the House of Commons, Helen is now urging the Government to support her amendment which would make sure all accommodation rented from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation by service individuals and families is subject to the Decent Homes Standard.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Our armed forces are asked to put their lives on the line for us and yet they are also being asked to live in sub-standard accommodation. This is wrong and must be rectified. My amendment would help achieve this.

“I’ve been shocked by the state of the service families are receiving in North Shropshire and I know similar stories are being repeated at bases across the country.

“The Government has been promising to address poor service accommodation for as long as I can remember. Now they have the chance to back up their words and make sure every military home is of an acceptable standard.”

