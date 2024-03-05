High Sheriff of Shropshire’s fund supports 14 youth-led groups

The High Sheriff of Shropshire’s Fund has announced its first awardees totalling £15,000 for youth-led projects across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn DL

The award was set up last year to offer grants of up to £1,250 to support organisations, community groups and projects that inspire young people to make a positive impact in their communities.

Grants have been awarded to a range of charitable organisations across the county and represent a celebration of innovation and community engagement for young people.

They support a range of diverse projects from environmental initiatives to arts, cultural and sports programmes, including those tackling anti-social behaviours that can lead to crime.

The new fund, managed by Shropshire Community Foundation, was born from a collaborative vision shared by the foundation and the former high sheriffs of Shropshire, Dean Harris and Selina Graham DL.

It was launched in 2023 by current High Sheriff Mandy Thorn MBE DL who said the response had been overwhelming.

“The awarding team welcomed a large volume of high-calibre applications from a varied range of charitable and voluntary organisations.

“We were absolutely thrilled at the quality of the vast majority of the applications we received and we are excited to be able to support these 14 projects across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

“Our vision is for a county where young people are fully engaged and leading projects in a way that will have a lasting impact on the community,” she said.

This year’s grant giving has been supported by Aico, based in Oswestry, who made a significant donation to the High Sheriff’s Fund underlining the company’s dedication to community and youth development.

Neal Hooper, Aico’s Managing Director, said: “We are proud to support the High Sheriff’s Fund and Shropshire Community Foundation. We feel it is vital to invest in young people and our local community.”

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn said she was grateful to Aico for its generosity and to other donors who had made it possible to fund the 14 projects.

She added that the success of this first round of grants from the fund paved the way for future grants, promising ongoing support for youth led community projects in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“The High Sheriff of Shropshire’s Fund is not just investing in projects – it’s investing in the potential of young people to be changemakers in their local communities,” she said.

Round two of the funding will commence later in 2024. Details on the fund and how to apply are available at shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk

The awardees are: Allsport Coaches Coaching Academy CIC, Reharmonize CIC, The Grange Gang, 4 All Foundation, 8th Bridgnorth Scouts, Crowsmill Craft Centre, Hope Through Music, Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club, Shropshire Youth, SYA, Telford and Wrekin CVS, Telford Amateur Boxing Club, The Cavalier Centre Ltd, The Hive (HMM Arts Ltd).