Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Cannabis farm with value of over £300,000 discovered in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A cannabis farm with an estimated value of over £300,000 was discovered in Telford on Monday morning.

The grow was discovered at an address in Woodside. Photo: West Mercia Police
The grow was discovered at an address in Woodside. Photo: West Mercia Police

The grow was discovered following a warrant at an address on Wantage in Woodside, which was carried out by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team.

When officers entered the building 365 mature cannabis plants were discovered, which have been given an estimated street value of £305,505. The electricity within the property had also been tampered with.

No-one was at the property, and no arrests have been made.

PC Taylor Williamson, said: “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Telford are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

